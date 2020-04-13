e-paper
Home / Education / HRD Minister holds video meet with teachers, students

HRD Minister holds video meet with teachers, students

The Union Minister assured the teachers and students of all possible help if someone falls ill due to coronavirus. "Contact your Vice-Chancellor or Principal if any of you catches coronavirus," said Pokhriyal.

education Updated: Apr 13, 2020 15:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (Photo: Twitter)
         

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday held a meeting with students and teachers of colleges, universities and schools through video conferencing and discussed the prevailing situation in the academic world after the lockdown in the country.

The Union Minister assured the teachers and students of all possible help if someone falls ill due to coronavirus. “Contact your Vice-Chancellor or Principal if any of you catches coronavirus,” said Pokhriyal.

He listened to their problems and appreciated their efforts in creating awareness about the steps taken by the government to fight Covid-19.

“I thank 1000 universities, 46000 colleges, 15 lakh schools, more than 1 crore teachers and 33 crore students who have extended their support in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Their contribution in creating awareness among the masses about the deadly virus is immense,” said Pokhriyal.

It is due to the resolve by the teachers that online learning and classes have begun across the country amid the lockdown, which is benefiting crores of students, he added.

“The HRD ministry is aware of the problems faced by students and teachers in the lockdown and I assure all students and teachers that even Prime Minister is standing with them,” Pokhriyal said.

