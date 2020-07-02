e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HRD Minister releases NCERT alternative academic calendar for primary stage

HRD Minister releases NCERT alternative academic calendar for primary stage

The alternative calendar guides teachers on how to use various technological/social media tools to educate students while they are at home.

education Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NCERT alternative academic calendar for primary stage.
NCERT alternative academic calendar for primary stage.(Screengrab)
         

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday released an eight-week alternative academic calendar, developed by NCERT, for classes 1 to 5. The alternative calendar guides teachers on how to use various technological/social media tools to educate students while they are at home.

The Education minister while tweeting about alternative academic calendar wrote, “Launched an 8-week Alternative Academic Calendar for the primary stage today. This Calendar contains detailed guidelines for teachers on the use of technology & social media tools to impart education while the students are at home.”

A week-wise plan for the primary stage (for Classes 1 to 5) has been developed by NCERT while keeping in view the availability of tools with the teachers. The week-wise plan consists of interesting activities and challenges, with reference to the themes and chapters taken from the syllabus or textbook across the subject areas. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes.

Students can check the NCERT alternative academic calendar for the primary stage by clicking here

tags
top news
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Defence Ministry’s nod to 33 new fighter jets including 21 Russian MiG-29
Defence Ministry’s nod to 33 new fighter jets including 21 Russian MiG-29
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
LIVE: All monuments in India, including Taj Mahal, to reopen from July 6
LIVE: All monuments in India, including Taj Mahal, to reopen from July 6
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In