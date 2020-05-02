e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HRD minister to address students’ query through webinar on May 5

HRD minister to address students’ query through webinar on May 5

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday announced that he will address students’ query through a webinar on his Twitter and Facebook handle on May 5 from 12 noon onwards.

education Updated: May 02, 2020 10:07 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HRD ministefr to address students’ query through webinar
HRD ministefr to address students’ query through webinar(Twitter)
         

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday announced that he will address students’ query through a webinar on his Twitter and Facebook handle on May 5 from 12 noon onwards.

“Students, I am hosting a webinar exclusively for you, via my Twitter(@DrRPNishank) & Facebook (@cmnishank) pages.Please Join me on 5th May at 12 noon! Till then keep sharing your concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address all your queries !” he tweeted.

 

Earlier on Thursday, the minister had tweeted that he is going to talk about the students’ query regarding the impact of Covid-19 on their education and other issues through a webinar soon. However, he has announced the date and time for the webinar today on Twitter.

The minister urged the students to keep sharing their concerns with him using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Students have already started commenting on his tweet regarding their queries.

Some students asked him to direct CBSE board to promote class 9th and 11th students like the other state boards while some asked the minister about the CBSE board pending exams and results. Some of them also asked him to cancel ICSE board exams.

Read tweets here:

 

 

 

top news
130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients
US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients
Delhi Minorities Commission chairman booked under sedition charges
Delhi Minorities Commission chairman booked under sedition charges
In photos: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears after 3 weeks
In photos: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears after 3 weeks
Tesla shares crash after CEO Musk himself claims ‘stock price too high’
Tesla shares crash after CEO Musk himself claims ‘stock price too high’
Expect three days of heavy rain, hailstorms from tomorrow: IMD
Expect three days of heavy rain, hailstorms from tomorrow: IMD
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News