e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HRD Minister to interact with students on physical, mental fitness via webinar on June 28

HRD Minister to interact with students on physical, mental fitness via webinar on June 28

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students on June 28 at 11 am through a webinar on physical and mental fitness.

education Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:17 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HRD minister to interact with students
HRD minister to interact with students(Twitter)
         

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students on June 28 at 11 am through a webinar. The minister will answer to their queries on physical and mental fitness.The webinar is named ‘Fit Hai to Hit Hai India’ running under hashtag #FitIndiaTalks.

Ministry of HRD tweeted on Wednesday to inform about the webinar. Students will be able to ask questions in the comment box using #FitIndiaTalks. They can either comment on today’s tweet using the hashtag or comment on his live webinar on June 28. The webinar will also be live on his Facebook Page at Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. His official twitter handle can be searched by @DrRPNishank.

“Students, Union HRD Minister @DrRPNishank will be going LIVE via a webinar to answer your queries on physical & mental fitness. Ask him your questions in the comments below using #FitIndiaTalks now! Watch him LIVE on his Twitter & FB pages (@DrRPNishank) When: 28 June | 11 AM,” MHRD tweeted.

 

HRD minister has earlier hosted two webinars during the lockdown period to interact with the students and answer their queries regarding their exams and results.

top news
Imran Khan’s crusade against corruption hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s crusade against corruption hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law
In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law
‘Don’t call Covid +ve patients to quarantine centre’: Sisodia to Shah, LG
‘Don’t call Covid +ve patients to quarantine centre’: Sisodia to Shah, LG
‘Can’t see anyone else’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Can’t see anyone else’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In