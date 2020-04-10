HRD Minister urges students to download Aarogya Setu app

education

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 18:10 IST

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank on Friday urged students across the country to download the Aarogya Setu mobile app, which his ministry launched a week ago.

The aap that can be used on phones with iOS and android systems has been launched with the avowed aim of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Developed under the private-public participation, the aap uses Bluetooth and Artificial Intelligence technologies and algorithm to meet its objectives of helping users make an analysis of danger from the coronavirus.

It will allow people to know about those suffering from coronavirus infection in their respective areas.

Over one crore people in India have so far downloaded the app available in 11 Indian languages.