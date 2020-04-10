e-paper
Home / Education / HRD Minister urges students to download Aarogya Setu app

HRD Minister urges students to download Aarogya Setu app

The aap that can be used on phones with iOS and android systems has been launched with the avowed aim of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

education Updated: Apr 10, 2020 18:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
         

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank on Friday urged students across the country to download the Aarogya Setu mobile app, which his ministry launched a week ago.

The aap that can be used on phones with iOS and android systems has been launched with the avowed aim of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Developed under the private-public participation, the aap uses Bluetooth and Artificial Intelligence technologies and algorithm to meet its objectives of helping users make an analysis of danger from the coronavirus.

It will allow people to know about those suffering from coronavirus infection in their respective areas.

Over one crore people in India have so far downloaded the app available in 11 Indian languages.

3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases; complete list
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
India reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, 896 cases in 24 hours; biggest jump in a day
LIVE| Compulsory to wear masks outside home in Gurugram
Apple has a 30-day plan to keep your kids entertained during the lockdown
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Auto giants now offer discounts on cars for healthcare workers fighting Covid-19
Good Friday prayers held online as churches stay shut due to lockdown
