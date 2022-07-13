HSEE 2022: IIT Madras releases admit cards for entrance test

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released admit cards for Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination or HSEE 2022. Candidates who have registered for the exam can go to hsee.iitm.ac.in or use the direct link given here to download it.

HSEE 2022 admit card

The exam will be held on July 31 at exam centres across the country.

Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination or HSEE is a national level entrance test conducted every year by Indian Institute of Technology Madras for admission to master programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) of the Institute.

Recently, IIT Madras announced a two-year MA programmes in three separate streams – Development Studies, English Studies, Economics, which will be offered from academic year 2023-24.

The new two-year MA programmes will replace the current five-year Integrated MA programme, the institute said.

The admission criteria for the new MA programme will be announced soon and HSEE will not be used anymore and therefore the test will not be conducted by IIT Madras from 2023.

This makes HSEE 2022 the last ever edition of the test.