HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live: Shift 1 begins, shift 2 from 3:15 pm
HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live Updates: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) started the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 today, July 26. The first shift of the exam is underway and the second shift will begin at 3:15 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination need to report to the exam centre with their admit cards and other prescribed documents. ...Read More
HSSC Haryana CET admit card 2025: Direct link to download
HSSC Haryana CET 2025: Key details
Exam duration: 1 hour 45 minutes (5 minutes for filing fifth option)
Pattern of exam: Objective-type / MCQ-based
Mode of exam: Offline (OMR-based)
Medium: Hindi and English
Total questions: 100
Total marks: 100
Shift timings: 10 AM to 11:45 AM, 3:15 PM to 5 PM
Banned items
Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.
Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.
Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc.
Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.
Any ornaments/metallic items, etc.
Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.
Any other item which could be used for unfair means, communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates about the HSSC Haryana CET exam.
HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live Updates: Precautionary measures taken for the exam
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 (power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 has been imposed within a 500 metre radius of all Haryana CET examination centres.
Vehicle parking is not allowed within a 200 metre radius of the examination centres.
Photocopy and printing shops near the centres have been ordered to remain closed.
HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live Updates: Candidates not allowed to carry these items
