    Live

    HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live: Shift 1 begins, shift 2 from 3:15 pm

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: July 26, 2025 10:44 AM IST

    HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live Updates: The Haryana CET exam started today, July 26. On both days, the test will be held in two shifts.

    HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live: Exam underway
    HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live Updates: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) started the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 today, July 26. The first shift of the exam is underway and the second shift will begin at 3:15 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination need to report to the exam centre with their admit cards and other prescribed documents. ...Read More

    HSSC Haryana CET admit card 2025: Direct link to download

    HSSC Haryana CET 2025: Key details

    Exam duration: 1 hour 45 minutes (5 minutes for filing fifth option)

    Pattern of exam: Objective-type / MCQ-based

    Mode of exam: Offline (OMR-based)

    Medium: Hindi and English

    Total questions: 100

    Total marks: 100

    Shift timings: 10 AM to 11:45 AM, 3:15 PM to 5 PM

    Banned items

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates about the HSSC Haryana CET exam.

    July 26, 2025 10:44 AM IST

    HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live Updates: Precautionary measures taken for the exam

    Prohibitory orders under Section 163 (power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 has been imposed within a 500 metre radius of all Haryana CET examination centres.

    Vehicle parking is not allowed within a 200 metre radius of the examination centres.

    Photocopy and printing shops near the centres have been ordered to remain closed.

    July 26, 2025 10:07 AM IST

    HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live Updates: Candidates not allowed to carry these items

    July 26, 2025 10:06 AM IST

    HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live Updates: Exam begins

    HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live Updates: The Haryana CET exam has started. The first shift of the exam is underway and the second shift will begin at 3:15 pm.

    July 26, 2025 9:27 AM IST

    HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live Updates: Exam from today

    HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will conduct the CET exam on July 26 and 27.

