HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live: Shift 1 begins, shift 2 from 3:15 pm

HSSC Haryana CET 2025 Live Updates: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) started the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 today, July 26. The first shift of the exam is underway and the second shift will begin at 3:15 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination need to report to the exam centre with their admit cards and other prescribed documents. ...Read More

HSSC Haryana CET admit card 2025: Direct link to download

HSSC Haryana CET 2025: Key details

Exam duration: 1 hour 45 minutes (5 minutes for filing fifth option)

Pattern of exam: Objective-type / MCQ-based

Mode of exam: Offline (OMR-based)

Medium: Hindi and English

Total questions: 100

Total marks: 100

Shift timings: 10 AM to 11:45 AM, 3:15 PM to 5 PM

Banned items

Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.

Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc.

Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items, etc.

Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.

