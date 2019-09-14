HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 to be released today at hssc.gov.in, exam from Sept 21

education

Sep 14, 2019

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) clerk admit card 2019 will be released today, on September 14, 2019. Candidates can download their admit card online at hssc.gov.in.

In an official notice, HSSC had earlier notified the candidates the HSSC Clerk admit card 2019 will be released on September 14, 2019. Click here for official HSSC notice

HSSC had notified for 4858 vacancies for the post of clerk in Group C recruitment in the month of June. HSSC will conduct the Clerk recruitment exam from September 21 to 23.

On September 21, 2019, the exam will be conducted from 4:30 pm to 6: 00 pm in evening session. On September 22, the exam will be conducted in both, morning and evening sessions. Morning session exam will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12 noon and the evening session exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. On September 23, the exam will be conducted from 10:30 to 12 noon (morning) and 4:30 pm to 6 pm (evening sessions).

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take its print out and bring it to the exam venue. No candidate will be allowed to take the exam without the admit card.

How to download HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in

Click on “public notice’ link given on the bottom of the homepage.

A link to download admit card will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login credentials and submit.

Download and take its print out

