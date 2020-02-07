e-paper
HSSC Clerk Result 2019 declared, DV round begins from Feb 17

Feb 07, 2020 11:22 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HSSC Clerk Result 2020
HSSC Clerk Result 2020(HSSC)
         

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Clerk exam result has been declared on the official website at hssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the merit list online.

HSSC had conducted the written exam for 4800 posts of clerk under advt no. 05/2019 cat. 01 on September 21, 22 and 23, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the document verification. The HSSC DV round is scheduled to be held on February 17 and 18, 2020. Candidates are required to bring all original documents, self attested copies of the documents, ID proof and a copy of the application form at the time of verification.

“The candidates are advised to report at 09.00 A.M. in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents , one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form,” the official notice reads.

“The candidates who were absent for Scrutiny of Documents from 07.01.2020 to 20.01.2020 for the above said post, who consider themselves eligible,may also come for Scrutiny of Documents on 19.02.2020 in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula,” it reads.

Check HSSC Clerk merit list here

