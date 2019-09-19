HSSC Constable, SI Recruitment exam on November 17, check calendar for various exams here

education

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a tentative exam calendar for various recruitment exams on its official website. The exam calendar contains tentative date of recruitment exams that will be conducted between November 2019 and March 2020.

According to the HSSC exam calendar, the recruitment exam for constable (Female) and sub inspector (male) will be conducted on November 17 while the constable (male) recruitment exam will be conducted on November 24.

HSSC will conduct recruitment exams for various posts of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department under advertisement 12/ 2019 from December 1 to 22, 2019.

For recruitment of Cat No:29 Draftsman(Civil), Cat No: 30 Junior Draftsman(Architect Wing), Cat No:32 Assistant Draughtsman, under advertisement 14/ 2019, the exam will be conducted from December 23 to 29, 2019.

The recruitment exam for gram sachiv will be conducted on January 12, 2020 while for patwari and canal patwari posts, the exam will be held on January 19, 2020.

Cat No:18, Sub Inspector General (Cooperative Societies) recruitment exam will be conducted on February 16, 2020.

HSSC will conduct the recruitment exams for various posts of PGT of secondary education on March 8, 15, 22, 29.

