HSSC Group D revised answer keys released at hssc.gov.in, check direct links here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the HSSC Group D answer key 2018 on its official website hssc.gov.in. The HSSC group D results will be prepared considering the revised answer key.

The HSSC exams were conducted on November 10, 11. 17 and 18.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the revised answer keys for group D examination on its official website hssc.gov.in. The exams were conducted on November 10, 11, 17 and 18.

Candidates will have to visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission and click on the link of answer keys that are provided date wise and shift wise.

Notice to candidates regarding revised answer key for the post of Group-D

HSSC Group D Answer Key: Steps to download

Visit the official website of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in

Click on the ‘Public Notice’ section at the bottom of the page

Click on the link of answer key for which you had appeared (Exam Date and shift)

A PDF will open.

Check the revised answer key.

Revised Answer Key For the Post of Group-D 10.11.2018 Morning

Direct link for Answer Key For the Post of Group-D 10.11.2018 Evening

Direct link for Answer Key For the Post of Group-D 11.11.2018 Morning

Direct link for Answer Key For the Post of Group-D 11.11.2018 Evening

Direct link for Answer Key For the Post of Group-D 17.11.2018 Morning

Direct link for Answer Key For the Post of Group-D 17.11.2018 Evening

Direct link for Answer Key For the Post of Group-D 18.11.2018 Morning

Direct link for Answer Key For the Post of Group-D 18.11.2018 Evening

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 11:41 IST