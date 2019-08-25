HSSC Recruitment 2019: 3864 PG teachers post vacant, application closing soon

education

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:48 IST

HSSC recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HHSC) is hiring post graduate teacher (PGT). There are a total of 3864 vacancies in total.Online application process is going on from August 20 and will end on September 5, 2019.

Eligibility:

Candidate should have certificate of qualifying Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTtrT)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of concerned subject. “Good Academic Record” Candidates having 50% marks after taking average of any three examination from lOth/12th /Graduation/Post Graduation as the case may be. However the candidate must have at least 50% marks in Post-Graduation except PGT Computer Science and in case of PGT Computer Science, the candidate must have atleast 55% marks in Post Graduation/Graduation as the case may be.

Candidate should have Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

Pay Scale:

Pay matrix level-8 (Rs. 47,600-1,51,100).

Age Limit:

18-42 years

Mode of Selection:

Selection will be made on the basis of a written exam that carries 90 marks and socio-economic criteria that carries 10 marks. (for full details see official notification).

Check subject-wise vacancy and other details in HSSC official notification here.

