HSSC Recruitment 2019: Over 6000 vacancies announced for constable, SI posts, application begins from June 12

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for recruitment of 6400 vacancies for the posts of group C of police department. The online application process will begin from June 12 to 26, 2019. Candidates will be able to apply on hssc.gov.in

There are a total of 5000 vacancies for male constable and 1000 vacancies for female constable and 400 vacancies for sub- inspector.

Educational qualification for constable post :

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent recognised education board/ institution and should have done matric will Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or more.

Educational qualification for sub- inspector Graduation from a recognised university and matric will Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or more.

Pay Scale for Constable: Rs 21700-69100, Level- 3

Pay Scale for SI: Rs.35400-12400 Level 6

Selection Process:

Candidates shall have to undergo a Knowledge Test of 80 objective type, multiple choice questions. Candidates who qualify the written test will undergo a physical screening test (PST) followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) .

