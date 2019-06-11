HSSC Recruitment 2019: Over 6000 vacancies announced for constable, SI posts, application begins from June 12
Haryana Staff Selection Commission is recruiting 6000 constable and 400 sub- inspectors. Application process begins from June 12. Check all the details including eligibility, pay scale and selection process here.education Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:13 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for recruitment of 6400 vacancies for the posts of group C of police department. The online application process will begin from June 12 to 26, 2019. Candidates will be able to apply on hssc.gov.in
There are a total of 5000 vacancies for male constable and 1000 vacancies for female constable and 400 vacancies for sub- inspector.
Educational qualification for constable post :
Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent recognised education board/ institution and should have done matric will Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or more.
Educational qualification for sub- inspector Graduation from a recognised university and matric will Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or more.
Pay Scale for Constable: Rs 21700-69100, Level- 3
Pay Scale for SI: Rs.35400-12400 Level 6
Selection Process:
Candidates shall have to undergo a Knowledge Test of 80 objective type, multiple choice questions. Candidates who qualify the written test will undergo a physical screening test (PST) followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) .
