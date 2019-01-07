 HTET Answer Key 2018 released at bseh.org.in, here’s direct link to download
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

HTET Answer Key 2018 released at bseh.org.in, here’s direct link to download

HTET Answer Key 2018 : HTET 2018 answer key has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on its official website http://www.bseh.org.in/.

education Updated: Jan 07, 2019 20:46 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HTET Answer Key 2018,HTET,HTET exam 2018
HTET Answer Key: HTET 2018 answer key has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on its official website http://www.bseh.org.in/.(HT file)

HTET 2018 answer key has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on its official website http://www.bseh.org.in/. Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2018 was conducted on January 5 and 6, 2019.

Candidates can now check the answer key on the official website of BSEH.

HTET Answer Key 2018: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in

Check on the link on the homepage for ‘Answer key of HTET 2018

Click on the link for HTET Level-I

Click on the link for HTET Level-II

Click on the link for HTET Level-III

Download and check the answer keys. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key or questions asked online from January 8 to 5pm on January 14, 2019. No fees is being charged for raising objections. Any representation received after the due date will not be entertained.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 20:37 IST

tags

more from education