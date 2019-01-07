HTET Answer Key 2018 released at bseh.org.in, here’s direct link to download

HTET 2018 answer key has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on its official website http://www.bseh.org.in/. Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2018 was conducted on January 5 and 6, 2019.

Candidates can now check the answer key on the official website of BSEH.

HTET Answer Key 2018: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in

Check on the link on the homepage for ‘Answer key of HTET 2018’

Click on the link for HTET Level-I

Click on the link for HTET Level-II

Click on the link for HTET Level-III

Download and check the answer keys. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key or questions asked online from January 8 to 5pm on January 14, 2019. No fees is being charged for raising objections. Any representation received after the due date will not be entertained.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 20:37 IST