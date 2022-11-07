Home / Education / IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today at 5 pm

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today at 5 pm

Published on Nov 07, 2022 01:56 PM IST

Only unmarried Indian male and female candidates can apply for the Agniveervayu selection test scheduled to begin from January 18, 2023.

ByHT Education Desk

Online registration for Indian Air Force's (IAF) Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 will begin today, November 7, at 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms on agnipathvayu.cdac.in up to November 23, 5 pm.

Only unmarried Indian male and female candidates can apply for the Agniveervayu selection test scheduled to begin from January 18, 2023.

Candidates born on or after June 27, 2002 and on or after December 27, 2005 are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the selection procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment will be 21 years.

Candidates will have to give a certificate of being “unmarried” at the time of enrolment. Agniveervayu will not be permitted to marry during their entire tenure of four years in the IAF.

Educational Qualification:

For science subjects, candidates should have passed Class 12 with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Candidates who have passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical /Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma course) can also apply.

Further, those who have passed 2 years Vocational course with Physics and Mathematics from state education boards/councils with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in vocational course) can also apply.

For subjects other than Science, candidates who have passed Class 12 with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English or those who have passed two years’ vocational course with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in vocational course, can apply.

Read the notification for more details:

Story Saved
