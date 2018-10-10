IAF Airmen 02/2019 result declared at airmenselection.cdac.in, check and download admit card for Phase II

Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has declared the result of first phase of selection test (for intake 02/29) to recruit airmen in Group ‘X’ Trades (except education instructor trade) and group Y Trades {except automobile technician, ground training instructor, Indian Air Force (police), Indian Air Force (security) and musician trades}. The online examination was held between September 13 and September 16, 2018.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the CASB saying “result of online star 2/2018 has been uploaded in candidates login under view result. Admit card for candidates shortlisted for phase-II available in their login under view result. Registration no. and group qualified in respect of candidates shortlisted for Phase-II testing is available under candidates tab ----> shortlisted candidates for Phase-II (Star 2/2018).”

Candidates can click here to check the list of candidates selected for Phase II testing. This list is in order of registration number and does not indicate the merit position.

Candidates can download the admit card for the second phase by going to their individual login on the website airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates should strictly follow the instructions provided with the admit card.

Candidates must carry the admit card while reporting at Testing centres (ASCs) for the second phase testing.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 14:02 IST