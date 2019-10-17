IAF CASB Airmen 02/2020 phase- 1 result declared, here’s the direct link to check

education

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:20 IST

Indian Air Force (IAF)’s Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has declared the result of online examination phase 1 that was conducted for intake 02/2020.

Candidates can check their phase 1 results online at the official website of IAF at airmenselection.cdac.in by logging in using their email ID and password.

Those who have cleared the phase 1 exam are eligible to appear for phase 2 exam. Admit card for phase 2 exam has also been released online.

To download their admit card, candidates can login using their email ID and password and download the same.

“Result of online examination for intake 02/2020 has been uploaded in candidates’ login under view result. Admit card for candidates shortlisted for phase-II is also available in their login under view result,’ the notice reads.

How to download Indian Air Force CASB result 2019:

Visit the official website of IAF at https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/

Under the candidate section, click on Login for intake 02/2020

A login page will appear

Key in your registered email ID and password and captcha

Your result will be displayed on screen.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 09:14 IST