IAHE council discusses Malik panel recommendations to make the institute world class

According to the statement, need was, however, felt to considerably expand and improve the activities of IAHE to better contribute to highway development programmes.

education Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 12:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Representational image.
         

The general council meeting of the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) discussed the recommendations of the YS Malik Committee to transform IAHE into a world-class institute in the highway sector.

A press statement from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said, “5th General Council meeting of Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) was held today through video conferencing under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari. The meeting was attended by MoS-RT&H Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh, Secretary-RT&H, DG (RD) & SS and members of the Governing Council.”

“Created in 1983, IAHE has been providing training at entry level/refresher courses/ training on specialised areas of highway, bridge & tunnel engineering/ orientation programmes/management development programmes/strategic training programmes etc. to highway engineers and professionals working in Central Government, State Governments, PSUs, Local Bodies, Contractors, Consultants etc,” the press statement read.

According to the statement, need was, however, felt to considerably expand and improve the activities of IAHE to better contribute to highway development programmes. Accordingly, Ministry constituted a committee under the chairmanship Y S Malik, former Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) to give recommendations to transform IAHE into a world-class premier institute in highway sector.

The council deliberated the recommendations of the Committee to enhance the scope of the IAHE to three distinct functions, Training, Applied Research and Development in the Highways and Public Transport Sector, and Road Safety and Regulation and decided to take further necessary action to transform IAHE into a world-class premier institute in highway sector, the statement added.

