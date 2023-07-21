IAS officer shares how she overcame distractions, cleared IIT, IIM, UPSC exams

IAS Divya Mittal who has cracked some of the toughest-rated tests in the country – for entry to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) – and the prestigious Civil Services Examination (CSE) recently took to Twitter to share some tips and tricks that helped her with studies. IAS officer shares tips to overcame distractions (tweeted by @divyamittal_IAS)

Mittal, who is currently serving as the DM in Mirzapur says that she, like most of the others, was distracted while studying but a few measures had helped her overcome it and develop focus.

The IAS officer suggests reducing mobile uses as the first step.

“Check your phone usage and apps u spent time on every week. Many times you don't even know how much time you are wasting on mobile apps," Mittal says.

She suggests keeping the phone away, using apps like “Blackout” that would block internet for a period of time. “Force yourself to study in that time,” Mittal says.

Emphasising on the importance of early morning study, Mittal suggests keeping the alarm away from bed and on loud volume. “(It is) most likely (that) once you get up from the bed to switch off the alarm, you will decide to not go back to sleep and study.”

Mittal suggests short and focused study sessions – 90 minutes per 2 hours with 15 minutes break after each session. One can not maintain focus longer than that at one go, she says.

To increase focus, Mittal has recommended Tratak meditation which involves staring at a single point such as a small object, candle flame, pencil, or a spot on the wall. She also recommends listening to Binaural beats which “enhances focus” and “decreases the amount of time it takes to get into a focused state”.

Highlighting the importance of a sound health, Mittal has also suggested exercising outdoors and eating a balanced diet.

“Exercise preferably outside, at least a 20 mins walk. Get close to nature - go to a park and walk/sit. Get some sunlight even if for 5-10 mins,” says Mittal.