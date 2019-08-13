IB security assistant Tier 1 result 2019 soon, change in vacancy break-up notified

education

The the Intelligence Bureau (IB) security assistant (Executive) tier 1 exam result is expected to be declared soon. In a notification issued on the official website, the intelligence bureau has said, “Result of Tier-I exam is under process & would be declared shortly”.

The notification has also informed about the change in the vacancy break-up at 18 centres. The vacancy break-up at other 16 centres will remain unchanged. The new vacancy break-up of 18 centres is given below:

The tier 1 exam to recruit 1,054 security assistant in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was conducted on February 17. On the basis of their performance in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for next stage at 10 times the number of vacancies. All candidates appearing in Tier-II exam would be provisionally admitted in Tier-III exam (interview/personality test). Tier-II examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates would be required to obtain minimum 20/50 marks so that their marks in Tier-III could be taken into account for preparing final merit list on the basis of combined performance in Tier-I & Tier-III exam.

IB security assistant Tier Exam analysis and expected cut-off

The tier 1 written exam was of 100 marks and candidates were given two hours to answer the paper. The question paper had 40 questions on general awareness, 20 questions on quantitative aptitude, 20 questions on logical/ analytical ability and 20 questions on English language. Each question carried one mark. There was negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer. According to Dr Motiur Rahman Khan of Adamya Aditi Gurukul in Patna “the questions in the English section were slightly difficult.” He said that expected cut off for “General category candidates is expected to be between 75-80, while the cut-off for OBC candidates is expected to be between 65-75.” Candidates found English section the toughest of all. However, the question paper was of moderate level.

