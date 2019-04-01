IBPS clerk main result 2018-19 declared at ibps.in, here’s how to check

Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday declared the results of IBPS Clerk main examination 2019 on its official website. Candidates waiting for the IBPS main result 2019 can now check their result online.

The IBPS clerk main examination was held on January 20, 2019.

Steps to check IBPS clerk main result 2019:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on link for clerk main exam result 2019 twice

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Enter registration number and password

5) Enter Captcha code

6) Click on login and your result will be displayed

7) Take print-out and save it on your computer

Those who have passed in the IBPS clerk main exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks. The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates will be tentatively made in April 2019.



The main examination had four sections carrying a total of 200 marks for 190 questions, and candidates had two hours and 40 minutes to solve them. There were 4 sections namely, General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. Except General English, the rest of the objective questions were in bilingual format that is, in English and Hindi. Each incorrect answer reduced the score by 1/4th marks assigned to the respective question.

Note: Visit the official website of Ibps for latest news and updates.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 13:32 IST