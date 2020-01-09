e-paper
Home / Education / IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2019 scorecard released at ibps.in, here's how to check

IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2019 scorecard released at ibps.in, here’s how to check

IBPS clerk preliminary examination was conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019. The result of the preliminary exam was declared on January 1, 2020.

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:30 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2019 scorecard. (Screengrab)
         

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the score card for the IBPS clerk 2019-20 preliminary examination on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their score card online at ibps.in on or before January 19, 2020.

IBPS Clerk main exam will be held on January 19, 2020. Those who have cleared the IBPS clerk prelims can appear for the main exam.

Here’s the direct link to check the score card.

How to check the score card:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link available to check your scorecard

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. The score card will appear on the display screen.

