Home / Education / IBPS Clerk prelims result 2019 expected soon, here’s how to check

IBPS Clerk prelims result 2019 expected soon, here’s how to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare the clerk prelim exam result soon. Candidates can check their results at ibps.in.

Dec 28, 2019 15:27 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS Clerk result out
IBPS Clerk result out(HT file)
         

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare the clerk prelim exam result soon. Candidates can check their results at ibps.in. IBPS has, however, not announced the date of result declaration yet.

IBPS will conduct the clerk main exam on January 19. Those who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. The IBPS Clerk main exam admit card will also be released after the prelims result is declared .

Steps to check IBPS Clerk prelims result 2019:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on link for Clerk preliminary exam result 2019 on top of the page

3) You will be directed to login page

4) Enter registration number and password

5) Enter Captcha code

6) Click on login and your result will be displayed

7) Take print-out and save it

Education News