Home / Education / IBPS PO, Clerk, SO Result 2020 declared at ibps.in, direct links here

IBPS PO, Clerk, SO Result 2020 declared at ibps.in, direct links here

IBPS PO, Clerk and SO Result 2020 have been declared at ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their merit list and scorecard here. Full details, direct links here.

education Updated: May 20, 2020 11:58 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
IBPS PO, Clerk, SO result 2020 declared
IBPS PO, Clerk, SO result 2020 declared(HT File)
         

IBPS PO, Clerk, SO Result 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results for clerk, probationary officer and specialist officers exams under CRP VIII. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results online at the official website of IBPS i.e., ibps.in.

Candidates will have to key in their registration number/ roll number and date of birth or password to login and download their scorecards. The provisional reserve lists of candidates have also been uploaded on the official website and will be available till June 30.

The IBPS Clerk prelims exam was conducted on December 7,8,14 and 21 while the IBPS Clerk main exam was conducted on January 18. IBPS PO prelims exam was conducted on October 12,13,19 and 20 while the IBPS PO main exam was conduct on November 30, 2019. Moreover, IBPS SO prelims exam was conducted on December 28 and 29 while the IBPS SO main exam was conducted on January 25, 2020.

Here are the direct links to download the provisional reserve lists of IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk and IBPS SO exams.

IBPS PO Result 2020

IBPS Clerk Result 2020

IBPS SO Result 2020

Earlier on April 26, IBPS had informed that declaration of all results IBPS PO, SO and Clerk under CRP IX is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

