Home / Education / IBPS PO Main Result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

IBPS PO Main Result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

IBPS had conducted the PO main exam on November 30, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the PO main exam are eligible to appear for the interview round. Candidates will be issued the e-call letter for the interview soon.

education Updated: Jan 03, 2020 10:12 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS)
institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS)(HT File)
         

IBPS PO Main Result 2019 : Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the PO main exam result 2019 under CRP PO/ MT -IX. Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS PO main exam can check their results online at ibps.in. The scores will be available on the website only till January 8, 2020.

IBPS had conducted the PO main exam on November 30, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the PO main exam are eligible to appear for the interview round. Candidates will be issued the e-call letter for the interview soon.

The call letter will have the date, time and venue of the interview for the shortlisted candidates.

IBPS had earlier declared the results of PO prelims on November 1, 2019 and then released the scores of candidates on November 8.

A total of 4,336 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Hindustantimes

How to check IBPS RRB PO main scores:

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2) Click on the link for scores

3) You will be directed to a new page to log in

4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

5) Login to view your scores 6) Save it on your computer and take a printout

Note: Visit IBPS’s official website for latest news and updates about IBPS PO exam 2019.

