IBPS PO prelims 2020: Important instructions for candidates

education

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:37 IST

IBPS PO prelims 2020: The IBPS PO preliminary examination 2020 began on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The examination is scheduled to be held on October 3, 10, and 11, 2020.

The examination is being conducted to fill 1417 vacancies of Probationary Officers in the organisation.

The IBPS PO main exam will be conducted on November 28 and its result will be declared in the month of December.

Those who clear the main exam will have to appear for interview that will be conducted in January -February 2021 and the provisional allotment will take place by April.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, IBPS has released important guidelines for the safety of the candidates appearing in the exam. Here are the guidelines:

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the admit card. Candidates should report atleast 15 minutes before the Reporting time.

2. Candidates will be permitted to carry following items with them into the venue:

a. Mask

b. Gloves

c. Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates must bring their own water bottle)

d. Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

e. A simple pen

f. Exam related documents (Call Letter and Photocopy of the photo ID card stapled with it, same ID Card in Original.) The name on the ID and on the Call Letter should be exactly the same.

g. In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

3. Candidate should maintain safe social distance with one another.

4. If candidate is availing services of a scribe, then scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml) and transparent water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

5. A Candidate must have AarogyaSetu App installed on his/her mobile phone.