IBPS PO prelims result 2018 by end of this month at ibps.in, here’s how to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare the results of the preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-VIII) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations by October end . Talking to Hindustan Times, an official of the institute said that the results of IBPS PO preliminary examination are expected to be out by the end of this month.

The first stage of recruitment or the online preliminary examination was held on October 13, 14, 20 and 21. The online main exam will be held on November 18 and its result will be declared in December. The interview will be held in January/February 2019, and the provisional allotment to the selected candidates will take place in April 2019.

IBPS PO Prelims result 2018: Steps to check

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to check prelims result for PO/MT-VIII

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest news and updates about the exam.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 17:36 IST