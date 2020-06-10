IBPS Recruitment 2020: 29 teaching and non-teaching vacancies notified, check details

education

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 14:23 IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, or IBPS, has released an official notification for the recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor, Faculty Research, Hindi Officer, and others in different departments on its official website.

Candidates interested and eligible for the position will be able to apply online for IBPS Recruitment 2020 from June 10 to 30. However, the online registration process has not started yet.

IBPS has tentatively scheduled to conduct the online exam on July 19, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacancies of Professor, Associate Professor, Faculty Research, and others. Out of which, 5 vacancies are each for Research Associate, and Faculty Research Associate, 4 for Assistant Professor, 3 each for Hindi Office, and Programming Assistant, 2 each for Professor, Associate Professor, and Analyst Programmer - Windows, and one each for IT Administrator, Analyst Programmer - Linux, and Research Associate - Technical.

Candidates will have to pay the online application fee of Rs 1000 on or before June 30, 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.