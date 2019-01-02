IBPS results of office assistant and officers scale I, II and III declared at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has released the provisional allotment lists for the IBPS CRP RRB VII Recruitment 2018 on its official website ibps.in. Candidates can check the list online before February 1, 2019.

Moreover, the provisional list for IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II and III 2018 as well as provisional list for IBPS CRP RRB Office Assistant 2018 is also available on the official website of IBPS.

Candidates who had appeared for the single exam and interview rounds for IBPS RRB VII Officer scale I, II (GBO) and III (specialist officers) can check their combined results on the website of IBPS.

IBPS had announced 15,171 tentative vacancies under CRP RRBs-VI. Out of the total posts, 5,123 were for officers scale I, 1,581 posts for officers scale II, 169 posts for officers scale III and 8,298 posts for office assistants.

The online preliminary examination for office assistants (Multipurpose) was held on August 19 and August 25. The exam was of 45-minute duration, with two sections carrying 80 marks for 80 questions. There were 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of quantitative aptitude. The medium of exam was Hindi/English. To be successful, one needs to qualify in both the tests by securing a minimum cutoff marks as set by the IBPS.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be required to appear in the main examination. Candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 08:15 IST