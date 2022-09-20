Home / Education / IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 out at ibps.in, know how to check

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 out at ibps.in, know how to check

education
Published on Sep 20, 2022 04:43 PM IST

IBPS PO preliminary examination Result 2022 out at www.ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 out at ibps.in
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 out at ibps.in
ByHT Education Desk

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO preliminary examination Result 2022. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at www.ibps.in.

The online main examination is scheduled to be held on October 1. The IBPS RRB PO result will be available till September 30 on the official website

Here's the direct link to check the result

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Preliminary examination result link”

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check the scores and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
check ibps.in ibps.in ibps result + 1 more
check ibps.in ibps.in ibps result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out