​IBPS RRB ​VIII 2019 revised schedule for main examination released at ibps.in

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:18 IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released a revised schedule for online Main Examinations CRP RRB VIII on September 16. Candidates appearing in the examination can check the revised schedule for the online main examinations from the official website, ibps.in.

The revised date of online main examination for the post of Officer Scale-I is October 13, 2019, and Officer Assistants (Multipurpose) is October 20, 2019. The link to download call letters for the post of Officer Scale-I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) will be available in October 2019.

The Online Main Examination for posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) will be conducted in English and regional languages as applicable to the state for which the candidate registered in the application form.

IBPS has already declared the result of IBPS RRB VIII officers scale prelims exam 2019 on September 16. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam 2019 will have to appear for its main exam that will be conducted on October 13, 2019.

Exam Pattern:

For Officer Assistants (Multipurpose) the online main exam will comprise of following sections:

1. Reasoning (50 marks)

2. Computer Knowledge (20 marks)

3. General Awareness (40 marks)

4. English language* (40 marks)

5. Hindi language* (40 marks)

6. Numerical Ability (50 marks)

For Officer Scale I the online main exam will comprise of following sections:

1. Reasoning (50 marks)

2. Computer Knowledge (20 marks)

3. General Awareness (40 marks)

4. English language* (40 marks)

5. Hindi language* (40 marks)

6. Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks)

Candidates can opt to either give English or Hindi language test.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 12:57 IST