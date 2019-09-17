e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 17, 2019

​IBPS RRB ​VIII 2019 revised schedule for main examination released at ibps.in

The revised date of online main examination for the post of Officer Scale-I is October 13, 2019, and Officer Assistants (Multipurpose) is October 20, 2019.

education Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:18 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS RRB VIII 2019 revised schedule out
IBPS RRB VIII 2019 revised schedule out(HT file)
         

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released a revised schedule for online Main Examinations CRP RRB VIII on September 16. Candidates appearing in the examination can check the revised schedule for the online main examinations from the official website, ibps.in.

The revised date of online main examination for the post of Officer Scale-I is October 13, 2019, and Officer Assistants (Multipurpose) is October 20, 2019. The link to download call letters for the post of Officer Scale-I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) will be available in October 2019.

The Online Main Examination for posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) will be conducted in English and regional languages as applicable to the state for which the candidate registered in the application form.

Also Read: IBPS PO pre-exam training call letter 2019 released, here’s how to download

IBPS has already declared the result of IBPS RRB VIII officers scale prelims exam 2019 on September 16. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam 2019 will have to appear for its main exam that will be conducted on October 13, 2019.

Here’s the link to download the official notification .

Exam Pattern:

For Officer Assistants (Multipurpose) the online main exam will comprise of following sections:

1. Reasoning (50 marks)

2. Computer Knowledge (20 marks)

3. General Awareness (40 marks)

4. English language* (40 marks)

5. Hindi language* (40 marks)

6. Numerical Ability (50 marks)

For Officer Scale I the online main exam will comprise of following sections:

1. Reasoning (50 marks)

2. Computer Knowledge (20 marks)

3. General Awareness (40 marks)

4. English language* (40 marks)

5. Hindi language* (40 marks)

6. Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks)

Candidates can opt to either give English or Hindi language test.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 12:57 IST

tags
trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionPM Modi 69th BirthdayPM Modi Gujarat VisitXiaomi Event 2020Narendra ModiAngad BediPriyanka ChopraUnbelievable reviewLIC AssistantOPPO Reno AceJEE 2020Vishwakarma PujaKatrina KaifXiaomi Mi TV
Top News
latest news
Education News
don't miss