Monday, Sep 16, 2019

IBPS PO pre-exam training call letter 2019 released, here’s how to download

The IBPS has released the pre-exam training call letters for exam to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-IX) in participating organizations.

education Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:59 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The pre-exam training for Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees will be held from September 23 to September 28, 2019. (Screengrab)
         

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the pre-exam training call letters for exam to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-IX) in participating organizations. The pre-exam training for Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees will be held from September 23 to September 28, 2019.

The Nodal Banks/Participating Organisations arrange the pre-examination training for limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities at some centers. All expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. has to be borne by the candidate for attending the pre-examination training.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website.

2.Click on the link, ‘download pre-examination training call letter,’ appearing on the homepage

3.Login page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for any future references.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 17:58 IST

