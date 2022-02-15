IBPS SO Main 2021 Results declared at ibps.in, here's how to check

IBPS SO Main Results 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Tuesday released IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains results 2021. The IBPS SO main exam was conducted on January 30, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the scores through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Online Main Examination was held for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. A total of 535 vacancies is to be filled through this recruitment process.

IBPS SO Mains results 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO Mains results <strong>20</strong>21 link available on the home page

Enter your details and login

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the results for future reference

Those candidates who have qualified in the main exam are eligible to appear for the interview.