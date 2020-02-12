e-paper
IBPS SO main score card 2020 released, direct link to check marks

Feb 12, 2020
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS on Wednesday released the scores of candidates of the online main exam to recruit Specialist Officers (CRP SPL IX). The IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) main exam scores 2020 can be viewed until February 29.

IBPS had already declared the results of the Specialist Officers main examination.

Here is the direct link to check Specialist Officers main examination scores 2020.

How to check IBPS Specialist Officers main examination scores 2020: 1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link for Specialist Officers main examination scores 2020 3) You will be directed to a new login page 4) Enter your registration no, password and captcha code 5) Login and your IBPS Specialist Officers main examination scores 2020 will be displayed on the screen 6) Take a print-out and save it on your computer.

The IBPS SO main examination was held on January 25, 2020.

IBPS plans to recruit 1163 specialist officers in various banks through this recruitment process.

Education News