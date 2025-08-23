Search
IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 10:27 am IST

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 has been released. The direct link to download is given here. 

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination can download the admit card through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The admit card is available from August 22 to August 30, 2025.

The preliminary examination will likely be held on August 30, 2025. It will consist of 150 questions, and the maximum mark is 125. The duration of the preliminary exam is 2 hours.

Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing the minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.

Direct link to download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates who want to appear for the prelims exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process started on July 1 and concluded on July 21, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1007 Specialist Officer posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
