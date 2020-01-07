e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
IBPS SO prelims 2019 result declared, here's is how to check

IBPS SO prelims 2019 result declared, here’s is how to check

IBPS Specialist Officers preliminary exam results 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, January 7 declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-IX) to recruit Specialist Officers (SO).

Jan 07, 2020
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS on Tuesday, January 7 declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-IX) to recruit Specialist Officers (SO).
IBPS on Tuesday, January 7 declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-IX) to recruit Specialist Officers (SO). (ibps.in)
         

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, January 7 declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-IX) to recruit Specialist Officers (SO). The online preliminary exam was held on December 28 and 29, 2019.

Candidates who have appeared for the Specialist Officers exam can check their results by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS SO Prelims results 2019

How to check IBPS SO Prelims 2019 result: 1) Go to official website of IBPS 2) Click on the link to view result for CRP SPL-IX prelims 3) Enter your registration number and password on the login page that opens 4) Click on login and your result will be displayed 5) Take a printout of your result

The IBPS CRP SPL-IX recruitment is being conducted to recruit 1163 specialist officers. The posts are for IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (scale-I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I),Law Officer (Scale-I),HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) and Marketing Officer (Scale-I).

The online main examination for candidates who clear the IBPS PO Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2020. The admit card for the IBPS SO main examination will be released this month.

