IBPS SO recruitment 2020 notification released at ibps.in

Institute of Banking and Personnel  Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for its specialist officer recruitment 2019. Candidates can view the official notification on its official website at ibps.in. Check details here.

education Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:31 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS SO Recruitment 2020
IBPS SO Recruitment 2020(HT file)
         

Institute of Banking and Personnel  Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for its specialist officer recruitment 2019. Candidates can view the official notification on its official website at ibps.in.

The CRP SPL- VIII recruitment is conducted to recruit 1163 specialist officers in various public sector banks and other participating organisations.The posts are for IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (scale-I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I),Law Officer (Scale-I),HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) and Marketing Officer (Scale-I).

Online registration process will begin on November 6 and the last date to apply is November 26, 2019.

According to the official notification, the prelims will be conducted on December 28 and 29, 2019.Those who clear the prelims will have to appear for mains and interview.

The prelims result will be declared in the month of January 2020 after which the e-call letter for the main exam will be released.

Online main exam will be held on January 25, 2020. The IBPS Main result will be declared in the month of February and interview will be held in the month of February. The allotment will be done in the month of April 2020.

The educational qualifications for each post is different. Candidates are required to check the same in the official notification.

He/She should be aged between 20 and 30 years (i.e. the person must not have been born earlier than 02.011.1989 and not later than 01.11.1999 – both dates inclusive).

Click here to check IBPS SO official notification

 

