IBPS SO recruitment 2020: Application process begins today, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:07 IST

Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started taking online applications for the recruitment of specialist officers under CRP SPL VIII recruitment of IBPS.

IBPS had released the official notification on November 5, Tuesday at ibps.in. The online application process has been started from today, November 6. The last date to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2020 is November 26. Candidates can apply online at ibps.in.

The CRP SPL- VIII recruitment is conducted to recruit 1163 specialist officers in various public sector banks and other participating organisations.The posts are for IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (scale-I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I),Law Officer (Scale-I),HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) and Marketing Officer (Scale-I).

HOW TO APPLY FOR IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2020:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link scrolling on the top that reads ‘ Click here to apply online for CRP SPL VIIII’

A new page will open

Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and register yourself by providing the information required to sign up.

After you have registered, an application form will open

Fill in the application form, upload photo and signature and pay the application fee.

Note down your ID and password somewhere safely.

Click here to apply online for IBPS SO Recruitment 2020

IMPORTANT DATES

According to the official notification, the prelims will be conducted on December 28 and 29, 2019.Those who clear the prelims will have to appear for mains and interview.

The prelims result will be declared in the month of January 2020 after which the e-call letter for the main exam will be released.

Online main exam will be held on January 25, 2020. The IBPS Main result will be declared in the month of February and interview will be held in the month of February. The allotment will be done in the month of April 2020.

The educational qualifications for each post is different. Candidates are required to check the same in the official notification.

He/She should be aged between 20 and 30 years (i.e. the person must not have been born earlier than 02.011.1989 and not later than 01.11.1999 – both dates inclusive).

Click here to check IBPS SO official notification