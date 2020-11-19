e-paper
ICAI CA cycle 2 exam dates announced at icai.org, check details

ICAI CA cycle 2 exam dates announced at icai.org, check details

A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the institute’s official website. Candidates can check the official notification online at icai.org.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
         

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday announced the exam dates for Cycle II or January/February 2021 session. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the institute’s official website. Candidates can check the official notification online at icai.org.

According to the notification, the January/February 2021 will begin from January 21, 2020.

“It is informed that January/February 2021 examination will commence from January 21, 2021, in all cities where exam are currently scheduled for November 2020 Examination. Further details related to the schedule of examination and admit card will be intimated soon after the last date of the “opt-out” scheme,” reads the official notice.

The institute will conduct the CA November exam 2020 from November 21 to December 14, 2020.

