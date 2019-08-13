ICAI CA Foundation and Final results 2019 declared at caresults.icai.org

education

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:01 IST

The Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation exam and final examination (old and new course) results were declared on Tuesday by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA foundation examination held in May/June 2019 and CA Final examination can check their results by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation result 2019

Direct link to check ICAI CA Final (New) result

Direct link to check ICAI CA Final (Old) Result

The result as well as the merit list (candidates securing upto the maximum of 50th Rank on all India basis) will be available for the final and foundation exams on the ICAI’s websites: icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org

Direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation Merit list 2019

Direct link to check ICAI CA Final (New) Merit List 2019

Direct link to check ICAI CA Final (Old) Merit List

Candidates need to key in their registration number or PIN number along with roll number to access the result.

Students can also register themselves for getting their results on their e-mail addresses. Candidates should register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org. All those registering their requests will be provided their results immediately after the declaration.

Candidates can also know their results with marks on SMS. The service will be available through India Times.

For getting results through SMS, candidates should type:

1) For CA Final Examination result (Old course): CAFNLOLD (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000148

2) For CA Final Examination result (New course): CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000148

3) For Foundation Examination result: CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000161

and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services - India Times

ICAI has recently declared the results of CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT), which was held in June.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:51 IST