ICAI CA Intermediate exam result Nov 2018 to be declared today, check latest update here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, (ICAI) will release the intermediate results of old and new courses on February 8, 2019. The examination was held in the month of November, 2018.

A notification issued by ICAI reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in November 2018 are likely to be declared on Friday, the 8th February 2019 around 6.00 P.M. and the same as well as the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank) will be available on the following websites.

However, according to media reports, the result is expected to be declared by 4 pm.

How to check your ICAI results on mobile

Candidates can get their results on mobile through SMS once it is declared. Candidates can send a message to 58888 to get result updates. For Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course), type CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (XXXXXX=six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate). For Intermediate Examination (New Course), send CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX to 58888.

ICAI Results: How to check on mail

Candidates can also register themselves to get their ICAI results on their email. Candaites can login to their account on icaiexam.icai.org and click on Register for result on email. The result would be delivered to the registered email address. This would, however, only be done once the result is announced officially on the websites.

“Arrangements have also been made for the students of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 4th February 2019. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” the public notice reads.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:57 IST