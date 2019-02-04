ICAI results 2018 to be declared on this date, check latest update here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, (ICAI) will release the intermediate results of old and new courses will be declared on February 8, 2019.

The examination was held in the month of November, 2018.

A latest notification issued by ICAI reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in November 2018 are likely to be declared on Friday, the 8th February 2019 around 6.00 P.M. and the same as well as the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank) will be available on the following websites:

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Candidates can also register themselves to get their ICAI results on their email. Candaites can login to their account on icaiexam.icai.org and click on Register for result on email. The result would be delivered to the registered email address. This would, however, only be done once the result is announced officially on the websites.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 13:24 IST