ICAI live revision classes for CA Inter and Final students from April 22

education

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:44 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start virtual live revision classes for students appearing for the forthcoming CA inter and Final examinations to be held in June. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website. The facility is being provided so that the students can attend the classes from home during the lockdown period.

As per the notification, the online classes will start from April 22 and will provide a strong impetus in the learning efforts of the students and enable them to revise their syllabi sitting at their homes for intermediate and final levels of the CA course.

The live revision classes will be free of costs and would be available for all of the students. The classes will be conducted from 7 to 9 am in the morning, and 7 to 9 pm in the evening.

“ The classes are being offered directly to the students on their mobile phones, laptops, etc. Besides, the subject-related sessions, there will be special and motivational sessions by eminent speakers- like CA Girish Ahuja, Padma Shree CA T N Manoharan and CA Amarjeet Chopra. The honourable Central Council Members will also be summarizing and sharing their thoughts at the beginning of each session in their respective areas of expertise. Question Answer Sessions will also be conducted for each subject by BOS Faculty after completion of the Live Revision Classes,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the virtual revision classes.