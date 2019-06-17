ICAR AIEEA 2019 admit card to be released by NTA today at ntaicar.nic.in, here’s how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for ICAR- AIEEA (UG), ICAR- AIEEA (PG) and ICAR- AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) exams on Monday, June 17.

The admit cards will be released on the official website of Indian Council Of Agricultural Research at ntaicar.nic.in. The NTA ICAR admit card was scheduled to be released on June 5, but the date had to be postponed to June 17 because candidates had to be given extra time to review their incorrect photograph, thumb impression and signature on the examination form.

The admit cards will not be sent to candidates by post. Candidates must read the instructions on admit card carefully and follow them. In case of any discrepancy in the details on the admit card, the candidate should report the matter on the helpline number provided. In such cases, candidates will be able appear in the examination with the already downloaded e-admit card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards in good condition for future reference.

The entrance exams will be held on July 1, 2019. The test will consist of a single paper in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

How to download NTA ICAR-AIEEA admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of NTA Indian Council Of Agricultural Research at ntaicar.nic.in.

Click on the link ‘Admit Card’ on the homepage

Enter the required details like registration number, date of birth etc and submit

Take print out of the ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019 displayed on the screen and download it too

Note: For latest news and updates visit the official website of NTA ICAR at ntaicar.nic.in

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 14:10 IST