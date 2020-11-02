e-paper
Home / Education / ICAR AIEEA, AICE results 2020 declared at icar.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link

ICAR AIEEA, AICE results 2020 declared at icar.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link

ICAR AIEEA, AICE results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at icar.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 11:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAR AIEEA, AICE results 2020.
ICAR AIEEA, AICE results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

ICAR AIEEA, AICE results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of ICAR AIEEA 2020 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF PhD 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at icar.nta.nic.in.

The agency conducted the ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG examination on September 16, 17 and 22, 2020, while the ICAR AIEEA PG and All India Competitive Examination (AICE) –JRF/SRF(PhD) 2020 exam was held on September 23, 2020.

Direct link to check ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG results

Direct link to check ICAR AIEEA 2020 PG results

Direct link ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF PhD 2020 results.

How to check ICAR AIEEA, AICE results 2020:

Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the examination link to check the scorecard

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The ICAR AIEEA, AICE results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

