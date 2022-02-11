Home / Education / ICAR IIWM Recruitment: Walk-in interview for SRF, YP, and field assistant posts
ICAR IIWM Recruitment: Walk-in interview for SRF, YP, and field assistant posts

  • The Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) – Indian Institute of Water Management (IIWM), Bhubaneswar, is inviting candidates for walk-in interview.
The walk-in interview will be held to fill 6 vacancies for the Senior Research Fellow (SRF), Young Professional – I and II (YP), and Field Assistant posts on a contractual basis.(File)
Published on Feb 11, 2022
The Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) – Indian Institute of Water Management (IIWM), Bhubaneswar, is inviting candidates for walk-in interview. The walk-in interview will be held to fill 6 vacancies for the Senior Research Fellow (SRF), Young Professional – I and II (YP), and Field Assistant posts on a contractual basis.

The interview will be conducted at 10 am on February 26, 2022. The posts will be co-terminus with the project, as per the ICAR guidelines. Candidates can read the detailed notification for guidelines, place of posting, and education qualifications per project.

Maximum age limit is 35 years for male SRF and 40 years for female SRF candidates. The upper age limit for YP – I and II candidates is 45 years, whereas it is 35 years for male Field Assistant candidates and 40 years for female Field Assistant candidates.

According to the notice, the interested candidates have been instructed to bring their curriculum vitae with one photograph and self-attested photocopy of certificates on the date of the walk-in interview along with original certificates in support of qualification, age, and experience for verification.

The institute has advised candidates to report for the 10 am and 11 am for verification of certificates on the date of interview. The institute will not entertain candidates who report after 11 am.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the ICAR-IIWM website at www.iiwm.res.in for further updates.

Friday, February 11, 2022
