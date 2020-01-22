ICMAI CAT Result 2020 declared, direct link here

education

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 10:12 IST

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the January 2020 term examinations results on its official website.

ICMAI has declared the results of foundation course (entry level) examination conducted in January 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results visiting the official result website of ICMAI at https://icmai.in/.

Direct link to check CAT Results 2020

Steps to check ICMAI Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websites www.examicmai.in or www.examicmai.org

Step 2:Click on the link that reads CAT Result January 2020 given under the ‘Featured links’ tab

Step 3: A login page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number as well as the password

Step 5: Submit

Step 6: Results will be displayed on the screen

Note: Visit the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India for latest news and updates.