ICMAI CAT Result 2020 declared, direct link here
education Updated: Jan 22, 2020

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the January 2020 term examinations results on its official website.
ICMAI has declared the results of foundation course (entry level) examination conducted in January 2020.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results visiting the official result website of ICMAI at https://icmai.in/.
Direct link to check CAT Results 2020
Steps to check ICMAI Result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official websites www.examicmai.in or www.examicmai.org
Step 2:Click on the link that reads CAT Result January 2020 given under the ‘Featured links’ tab
Step 3: A login page will open
Step 4: Enter your registration number as well as the password
Step 5: Submit
Step 6: Results will be displayed on the screen
Note: Visit the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India for latest news and updates.