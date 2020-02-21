ICMAI Result for December 2019 exam declared, direct links here
ICMAI December Results 2019 for foundation, intermediate and final exams have been declared on its official website. Check direct links and steps to check result here.education Updated: Feb 21, 2020 14:30 IST
Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the results of certified management accounting (CMA) exam conducted in December 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result online at examicmai.in.
ICMAI has uploaded the results for Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams on these websites: http://www.examicmai.in http://www.examicmai.org
Direct link for ICMAI Foundation Result 2019
Direct link for ICMAI Intermediate Result 2019
Direct link for ICMAI Final Result 2019
How to check ICMAI Result 2019:
Visit the official website of ICMAI at examicmai.in or examicmai.org
Click on the result link flashing on the homepage
Key in your login credentials and submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.