ICMAI Result for December 2019 exam declared, direct links here

education

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 14:30 IST

Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the results of certified management accounting (CMA) exam conducted in December 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result online at examicmai.in.

ICMAI has uploaded the results for Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams on these websites: http://www.examicmai.in http://www.examicmai.org

Direct link for ICMAI Foundation Result 2019

Merit list

Direct link for ICMAI Intermediate Result 2019

Direct link for ICMAI Final Result 2019

How to check ICMAI Result 2019:

Visit the official website of ICMAI at examicmai.in or examicmai.org

Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.