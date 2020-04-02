ICSE and CBSE schools start new academic year with online classes

education

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:21 IST

With uncertainty looming over when schools would resume operations, several private schools in the city, especially the ones belonging to the ICSE and CBSE boards, have started the new academic year online.

Various schools in the city including Chattrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, Podar International School and Billabong International school began their regular classes for students from this week. “We have started the online classes for Classes 10 and 12. It is a good experience to use a wide array of resources available on the internet for online teaching. It is challenging for schools but also a very good learning experience,” said Kavita Sanghvi, principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School in Vile Parle. Most schools affiliated to the CBSE and the ICSE boards begin their new academic year in April.

EuroSchool & Billabong High have started live classes through video conferencing and recorded sessions for the new academic year are also being delivered. The learning is further supplemented with digital textbooks, Q&A sessions and home assignments. “We were very focused on first ensuring the safety & well- being of our students and once having ensured that we moved our focus on ensuring continued education during the disruption caused due to the pandemic,” said Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder and Group CEO, EuroKids Group which has schools across the city.

At Podar group of schools, parents have been given a ‘virtual schooling plan’ wherein online classes would be conducted for grades 3 to 10. Depending on their grade, students have to sit for 3-4 sessions a day. The schools will also roll out virtual learning sessions for students of Class 1 and 2 in the coming days.

Experts however warned against complete replacement of classroom teaching with online instruction. Francis Joseph, from the SLN global network said , “Online academic learning cannot replace face to face teaching. Besides that, our teachers need training to be online tutors. With elite schools turning to online only instruction, disparity between privileged schools and affordable schools are bound to widen due to varying contexts in the student home environment.”

Teachers said that the experience has taught them to use the technology which they otherwise would not have tried. “The only issue with the younger kids is that it is more challenging to keep them engaged virtually and avoid distractions,” said the teacher at a suburban school which has recently moved some of its classes online.