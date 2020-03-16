e-paper
ICSE Class 10th Chemistry Exam 2020 analysis

ICSE Class 10th Chemistry Exam 2020 analysis: Students in Lucknow on Monday found ICSE class 10 chemistry to be a little tricky and few questions were indirect.

education Updated: Mar 16, 2020 14:01 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times
Students of City Montessori School, LDA branch discussing their paper with teacher in Lucknow on Monday.
Students of City Montessori School, LDA branch discussing their paper with teacher in Lucknow on Monday. (SOURCED)
         

Students of ICSE class 10th appeared for the science (chemistry) paper 2 on Monday, March 16, 2020. The exam was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm. The theory exam is of 80 marks while 20 marks are for the practical exam.

Earlier on March 13, 2020, ICSE conducted the class 10 physics exams at various centres spread across the country. Students in Lucknow found the ICSE physics exam to be easy, balanced and as per their expectations.

Lucknow:

Students in Lucknow on Monday found ICSE class 10 chemistry to be a little tricky and few questions were indirect.

Vikas a student of City Montessori School, LDA branch said, “the paper was moderate but not very easy.”

Devansh Bansal, another student said “ some questions were easy but overall the paper was not easy as well as not very difficult.”

Arjun Arora said “last two questions are tricky especially Q.6 “ Vageesh said “Q1 contained easier questions and was scoring.”

Vivek Patel said “ several new questions were seen in the paper, very standard paper.”

Subject experts Dr Rashmi and Dr Ravindar claimed that some questions were direct, but overall the paper was maturely framed and was at par with the council’s standards.

The reviewer Vaibhav Srivastava along with the Principal Vineeta Kamran was satisfied with the hard work of the students and the teachers.

Agartala:

Adrita Chakraborty, a student of Holy Cross School in Agartala said,” The Chemistry question paper was nice. Few questions were tricky, but it was good. My paper went well.”

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow and Priyanka Deb Barman in Agartala.)

